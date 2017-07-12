Nigeria: Medview Airline Opens Lagos-Ilorin Route

Ilorin — Medview, one of Nigeria's leading commercial Airlines on Tuesday expanded its domestic passenger services with the commencement of flight from Ilorin to other cities in the country.

The Chief Operating Officer, Engr Lukman Olanrewaju Animasahun addressing journalists at the Ilorin International Airport said the expansion of route to Ilorin was informed by the desire to provide efficient and effective services across the country.

He noted that though Medview had been involved in Hajji operations in Ilorin since 2007, the scheduled flights between Ilorin and other cities is significant to improve the socio economy of the State and the country at large.

Animasahum clarified that Medview had not come to compete with existing airlines coming into Ilorin but to provide attractive options to passengers from Ilorin and neighboring States.

According to him, the expansion is in line with the airline's strategic long-term roadmap to build a more efficient intra-city network.

Also addressing pressmen, the Safety Officer, Medview Airline, Mr Femi Olomidudu disclosed that he was in Ilorin to carry out the risk assessment of the Ilorin International Airport and certified that it is safe for airline to airlift from Ilorin.