Rwanda: Top Tower Hotel to Be Razed as City Enforces Master Plan

Kimihurura-based Top Tower Hotel, which sits on Plots 900 and 901, will be razed to make way for development activities in line with the Kigali City Master plan, City authorities said yesterday.

City authorities closed the facility in June last year over standards concerns.

The City of Kigali has today started clearing Top Tower Hotel plot to pave way for the implementation of the Kigali master plan, the City Hall said in a statement issued last evening.

"According to Kigali master plan implementation, in its first phase 2013-2017, Kimihurura sub-area is required to be redeveloped in order to appropriately use the under or undeveloped plots. Kimihurura sub-area is being developed into a city level commercial district (C3 Zone)," it said.

The City of Kigali said it "has been working closely with plot owners around Kimihurura (KBC) roundabout to redevelop their plots according to Kigali master plan emphasising plot maximisation. In line with this, KBC plot, former Post Office plot (present Kigali Heights) and Kigali Convention Centre were redeveloped, among others."

However, the statement added, there are plots that weren't redeveloped in line with Kigali master plan, which include those on which Top Tower Hotel stands.

Efforts to get a comment from the owners of the building were futile by press time but The New Times understands that they had auctioned some of the hotel's assets ahead of the planned works.

It remains unclear what installations will be put up in the same spot.