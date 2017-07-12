Fans will be treated to four days of athletics extravaganza as World Under-18 Athletics Championship begins on Wednesday in Nairobi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected at Kasarani Stadium to preside over the opening ceremony of the global track and field championships.

Wednesday's opening ceremony will be attended by top IAAF officials, led by President Sebastian Coe as well as a host of officials drawn from local and foreign athletics federations.

According to organisers, President Kenyatta will arrive at Kasarani in the morning, followed by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta who will enter the arena jogging alongside a group of 100 Kenyan athletics heroes and heroines.

A series of performances are also planned as Kenya hosts the first major track and field event since the 1987 Africa Games held at the same arena.

ENTERTAINMENT

Among the groups that will entertain guests are leading local singers, Sarakasi dancers and acrobats. Also set to perform are at the event is the Red Fourth Choir, a 100-man voice choir made up of students from Nairobi's Upper Hill Secondary School. Boys band Sauti Soul and Nairobi Girls Coral Choir will also perform.

Local artistes, among them Avril, Chris Adwar, Sanaipei Tande and Phila will perform the championship anthem. Jazz ensemble Nairobi Horns Project will entertain the congregation.

Around 300 children aged between 10 and 13 will march with national flags of participating countries in the ceremony. "We want to celebrate Kenya but in a youthful way," said Big Ted, director of brand strategy and events at the Office of the President.

"We have brought in youthful groups which can resonate well with the championship."

A Kenyan Village where visitors can sample Kenyan culture has been put up opposite the gymnasium.

Some 50 artistes will perform daily at the Kenyan Village from 1pm to 4pm and 8pm to 10pm until Sunday. On Wednesday and on Friday, 70 groups and disk jockeys will perform at the village.