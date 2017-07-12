12 July 2017

Kenya: Nkaiserry Widow - We Are Proud of His Legacy

By Kennedy Kimanthi

The widow of the late Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaiserry on Wednesday paid tribute to her husband saying he had left a mark in the family and country.

Mrs Hellen Nkaissery said her husband was hardworking and loved his job as Interior Minister.

"He left a record, we are proud of as a family. The same he was to you at work is how he was to us at home," she said

She added: "He cherished each and every opportunity he worked with you (in Interior Ministry). And now that he is not here, I want to thank you."

HOSPITAL

She said her prayer is for the country to get an Interior CS, who will continue with her husband's work.

"I pray to God to give us someone else or someone better in charge of the security to run the ministry the way he did," she said.

Mrs Nkaissery was speaking at their Karen during a visit by top Interior Ministry officials.

The delegation was led by Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet. Top officials present included Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and Directorate of Criminal Investigation boss Ndegwa Muhoro.

Mrs Nkaissery also said she is well, referring to reports that she had been admitted to hospital after her husband's death.

"I am okay, it's only my back that has a problem. The children are okay," she said.

STUDENTS

She also talked of her husband's generosity saying some students visited the home Tuesday saying Mr Nkaissery supported them in their education.

"I have never seen them. I think one was a Sudanese, I was confused because they were crying uncontrollably. Even at home, he would spend time joking with the small herdsboy," she said.

Mrs Nkaissery said her husband loved the country, and that is why he left teaching to join the army.

The late Nkaissery will be buries on Saturday at his home in Ilbisil, Kajiado County.

