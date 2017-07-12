12 July 2017

Nigeria: Enugu APC Suspends Buhari's Aide, Ibekaku, 19 Others

By Lawrence Njoku

Enugu — The Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended indefinitely President Muhammadu Buhari's Senior Special Assistant on Legal Matters, Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku and 19 others.

A statement issued by the state chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye, listed others suspended to include the Deputy Chairman, Adolphus Udeh; Women Leader, Lolo Queen Nwankwo; Youth Leader, Ikechukwu Oloto; Assistant Secretary, Louis Okolo; former Financial Secretary, Sydney Eze and former Treasurer, Ebele Okolo.

Others are Maris Jideofor, Valentine Nnaedozie, Ejike Ugwu, Jonas Onuora, Elijah Ngene, Val Ikpa, Tony Ibekwe, Amos Chinenye, Desmond Agu, Greg Ngwoke, Obinna Okow, Rufus Nwagu and Godwin Ani.

Nwoye, however, said that the "indefinite suspension" followed their violation of Article 21 (A) (v) of the party's constitution.He stressed that the national secretariat of the party had been notified of their suspension.

Meanwhile, Ibekaku did not pick calls made to her mobile line to get her response on the development, but Udeh, who signed a statement as "acting state chairman," said: "The general public is hereby notified to disregard any message from or on behalf of the suspended state chairman of APC, Mr. Ben Nwoye and his cohorts."

