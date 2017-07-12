12 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: President Uhuru Kenyatta Says Migingo is in Kenya

Photo: Ruth Mbula/Daily Nation
President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing residents of Mbita, Homa Bay County.
By Ruth Mbula and Barack Oduor

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said Migingo Island is in Kenya.

Speaking in Mbita, Homa Bay County, on Wednesday, the President said officials are mapping out the island's boundary.

"Who does not know Migingo is ours... .even if it is ours, we do not go making noise... we do our things with dignity," he said.

DISPUTE

The President, who was accompanied by his Deputy William Ruto, made the remarks though the dispute with Uganda over the island remains unresolved.

On their visit to a region considered a National Super Alliance stronghold, the President said they have a mandate to serve everyone regardless of their political affiliation.

"It is everyone's right to seek votes from you. But we are campaigning on the basis of development," he said.

The Jubilee leaders launched a bridge that connects Mbita and Rusinga Island and promised more development projects.

PORT

President Kenyatta pledged to build a ring road from Rusinga that will connect Mbita residents. He also promised to put up a port that will open up job opportunities for locals.

Mr Ruto told off local leaders who had warned that he should not accompany the President during the visit, saying they had little to offer ordinary Kenyans.

Last week, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang' had asked the President to visit the county without his deputy.

Other leaders who accompanied the President at the launch include Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot and Jubilee candidate for Homa Bay gubernatorial seat Tom Alila.

Karachuonyo MP James Rege, the Jubilee Party point man in Nyanza was also present.

