Kenya: World Under-18 - Moraa, Jebet Into 400m Semis

Kenyans Mary Moraa and Sharon Jebet sparkled to storm their way to girls' 400m semi-final of the World Under-18 Championships that started Wednesday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Moraa, a form three student at Mogonga Mixed Secondary School in Kisi, staged a tactical race to triumph in a personal best of 54.07.

Moraa, 17, lead with 300m to go but went second behind Brazilian Rosalia Dos Santos Giovana at the last bend.

However, the Kenyan youngster summoned more strength with 20 metres to go, beating Giovana to second also in a personal best of 54.29 as Serbia's Sekulic Kataria came in third also in her best time of 54.86 to qualify for the semi-finals from the second heat.

Jebet, 17, came from behind to lead with 200m to go but Barbora Malikova from Czech overtook her at the home straight to win in 55.56.

That couldn't deny Jebet from posting her personal best of 55.91 for second to qualify.

"I had done enough training during the residential camp and my eyes are focused on the gold medal. It was tough but I really thank God for the victory," said Moraa, who has been inspired by Olympic 5,000m silver medallist Hellen Obiri.

Jebet, a form four student at Moi High School Kapcherop, Elgeyo Marakwet said her target is to make the final first then plan for a podium place finish.

"I will be delighted to go through the semi-finals where I need to dig dip," said Jebet.