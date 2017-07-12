The DA on Tuesday staged a picket to demand that police take action following the burglaries at the offices of the NPA and Hawks.

"Police don't seem to be taking it seriously. The National Prosecuting Authority doesn't seem to be taking it seriously and we want to draw their attention to the fact that they should be," DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach said.

Party members staged a picket outside the NPA's head office in Silverton, Pretoria. It was also intended to let South Africans know that their tax money was not being spent wisely.

Breytenbach said the break-ins were clearly inside jobs. The offices had high levels of security and specific information was taken.

"What worries us more is there appears to be no specialised or centralised investigation team dealing with these specific matters."

On Monday, the offices of the Director of Public Prosecutions for Gauteng North, in Pretoria, were burgled. Two offices on the second floor were broken into and two laptop computers were stolen.

Last week, computers were stolen from the Hawks' head office in Pretoria. They were apparently taken from the finance and human resources department. They contained information about staff that formed part of the investigation into appointments former Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza had made. No dockets were stolen.

In March, 15 computers were stolen from the Office of the Chief Justice in Midrand. Three men, Given Msimango, 20, his cousin, Bigboy Yose, 37, and the alleged mastermind Nkosinathi Msimango, 34, were arrested. All three are out on bail.

No arrests had been made for the other burglaries.

Source: News24