12 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Recuperating Fast, Will Return Soon - Osinbajo

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: This Day
Osinbajo meets with Buhari in London.
By Sani Tukur

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said that ailing President Muhammadu Buhari is recovering fast and will return to the country soon.

Mr. Osinbajo stated this on Wednesday in a brief chat with State House correspondents before the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The acting president travelled to London late on Tuesday where he said he met with Mr. Buhari " for well over an hour" adding that the president is almost back to his normal self.

More on This

What I Discussed With Buhari in London - Osinbajo

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, said he travelled to London, UK, on Tuesday to see how the ailing President… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.