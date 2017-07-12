South Africa: Is Eskom's Secrecy Application Fair?

analysis

Should Eskom be granted permission to conduct part of its multi-year price determination proceedings in secret, it would in all likelihood be taken on review as unfair administrative action and set aside by the High Court. By NIC ROODT and KATHRYN MITCHELL.

On the day of the announcement of a $1,5-billion (R19-billion) loan from the China Development Bank, Eskom once again finds itself in hot water - this time for its proposed tariff hikes.

The power supplier has asked the National Energy Regulator (Nersa) for permission to conduct aspects of the multi-year price determination proceedings (MYPD) in secret. Eskom reportedly told Nersa in March that it could not meet certain requirements for its application for a 19.9% tariff hike in 2018/2019. The utility does not want to provide details of coal volumes burnt per station, per contract type or per supplier. It also does not want to supply a valuation of its regulatory asset base, research costs and details of coal handling costs.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has taken issue with the request amid concerns that Eskom may be trying to cover up alleged Gupta links to dodgy coal. Outa has appealed successfully to Nersa against Eskom's application...