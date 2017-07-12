Nigeria: Failed Politicians Stoking Hatred, Division - Abdulsalami, Kukah

Politicians who have failed in delivering on the mandate of the electorate are those stoking flames of hatred and division, the General Abdulsalami Abubakar-led National Peace Committee (NPC), has said.

In a statement by the chairman of the committee, former Head of State, General Abubakar and NPC's convener Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, yesterday, said these failed politicians have failed to provide good governance to their people, but instead "found common cause with advocates of division and hate."

The committee said, "The drums of rising division also reflect the perceptions by our citizens that there is poor governance in Nigeria today."

"In many parts of the country, young people who have been left without means of livelihood or hope in their future have become converts to radicalisation preached by demagogues in various guises including ethnicity and religion."

The NPC said Nigeria, more than ever before, needs government at all levels, which works for the people, with a commitment to respect the rule of law and to the security and well wellbeing of persons and communities in the country.

"We also need credible institutions, an economy that guarantees a fair deal and outcome for hardworking people, better physical infrastructures and an enabling environment in which citizens can thrive," it said.

It said Nigeria cannot afford at this or any other time to stoke the fires of hate and divisiveness in our body politic especially "when ordinary Nigerians are engaged in difficult struggles to secure their livelihood, amidst rising insecurity and increasing fear," the peace committee established on the eve of 2015 elections said.

The committee advised government to consult on the possibility of examining the reports of the Political Reforms Conference of 2005 and other National Conferences as the basis for further and continuing the dialogue on co-existence among communities in Nigeria.

The committee commended Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for engaging with leaders of influence across the South-East and North in a bid to check the rise of mutual hostility and tension that have been stoked by elements from parts of the country.