South Africa: School Maths - Dropping the Bar for Mathematics Passes May Not Add Up

A proposal by the Department of Basic Education could put paid to the requirement that pupils in Grades 7, 8 and 9 pass maths in order to progress to the next grade. The move comes after parents urged the department to look at its pass requirements. By ORATENG LEPODISE.

Pupils may no longer have to worry about passing maths in Grades 7, 8 and 9. However they won't escape maths completely as they will still be faced with a choice between maths and maths Literacy at Grade 10 level.

A new proposal by the Department of Basic Education could put paid to the requirement that pupils in Grades 7, 8 and 9 pass maths in order to progress to the next grade. They will still have to take maths in these grades, but if they fail it they won't fail the whole grade.

According to department spokesman Elijah Mhlanga the move comes after parents urged the department to look at its pass requirements.

Mhlanga said the department had also been monitoring pass requirements in the different provinces. "It was apparent from the 2014 mid-year performance, that the new promotion requirements were adversely affecting the performance of learners at school level,"...