12 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Septuagenarian Arrested for Defiling 8-Year-Old Friend's Daughter

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Richard P. Ngbokai

A septuagenarian, Aminu Bello, aka Babangidan Kosai, has been arrested in Kano for allegedly abusing an eight-year-old daughter of his childhood friend.

Briefing newsmen yesterday, Kano State police spokesperson, DSP Magaji Musa Majia, said Babangidan Kosai, 67, lured the girl for the act after dashing her N400.

He said the suspect had confessed to the crime and would be charged to court for rape when the police concluded their investigation.

Similarly, the Ward Head of Kofar Kudu, Yargaya Village, in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of Kano State, Alhaji Saje Sani, and six others have been arrested over alleged raping of a 13-year-old girl.

Majia said the suspects committed the offence on separate occasions and that the victim had confirmed to be seven months pregnant.

The suspects are Garba Usaini, 68, aka Sadauki, of Yargaya Village, Magaji Ahmed, 50, aka Begi, Umar Yusif, 38, Yakubu Abdullahi, 28, aka Alhaji, Habibu Isa, 30, of Yargaya Village, and Yahaya Ibrahim, 30, all of Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of the state.

Nigeria

Buhari Recuperating Fast, Will Return Soon - Osinbajo

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said that ailing President Muhammadu Buhari is recovering fast and will return… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.