Nigeria: Septuagenarian Arrested for Defiling 8-Year-Old Friend's Daughter

A septuagenarian, Aminu Bello, aka Babangidan Kosai, has been arrested in Kano for allegedly abusing an eight-year-old daughter of his childhood friend.

Briefing newsmen yesterday, Kano State police spokesperson, DSP Magaji Musa Majia, said Babangidan Kosai, 67, lured the girl for the act after dashing her N400.

He said the suspect had confessed to the crime and would be charged to court for rape when the police concluded their investigation.

Similarly, the Ward Head of Kofar Kudu, Yargaya Village, in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of Kano State, Alhaji Saje Sani, and six others have been arrested over alleged raping of a 13-year-old girl.

Majia said the suspects committed the offence on separate occasions and that the victim had confirmed to be seven months pregnant.

The suspects are Garba Usaini, 68, aka Sadauki, of Yargaya Village, Magaji Ahmed, 50, aka Begi, Umar Yusif, 38, Yakubu Abdullahi, 28, aka Alhaji, Habibu Isa, 30, of Yargaya Village, and Yahaya Ibrahim, 30, all of Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of the state.