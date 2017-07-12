12 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Hisbah Arrests Man for Raping Married Woman

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abubakar Auwal

Sokoto — The Sokoto State Hisbah Commission has arrested one Lawali Umar of Dan Abba village in Gwadabawa Local Government Area of the state for allegedly raping a married woman.

The Commandant of the commission, Dr. Adamu Kasarawa, who confirmed the incident, said Umar was said to have enticed the woman with N200 and eventually slept with her in a farm.

Dr. Kasarawa also said arrested alongside Umar was the village head of the area who had collected N13,000 from Umar in order to conceal the case.

The commandant said the commission would invite the husband of the woman and discuss the matter with him because of its religious implications.

He assured that Hisbah would collaborate with the Ministry of Justice to arraign the man.

While speaking to Daily Trust, Umar and the village head admitted committing the offences they were accused of.

"It was the work of the devil. I regret my action. I promise I will never have such an affair with any lady again," Umar lamented.

Nigeria

Buhari Recuperating Fast, Will Return Soon - Osinbajo

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said that ailing President Muhammadu Buhari is recovering fast and will return… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.