Nigeria: Hisbah Arrests Man for Raping Married Woman

Sokoto — The Sokoto State Hisbah Commission has arrested one Lawali Umar of Dan Abba village in Gwadabawa Local Government Area of the state for allegedly raping a married woman.

The Commandant of the commission, Dr. Adamu Kasarawa, who confirmed the incident, said Umar was said to have enticed the woman with N200 and eventually slept with her in a farm.

Dr. Kasarawa also said arrested alongside Umar was the village head of the area who had collected N13,000 from Umar in order to conceal the case.

The commandant said the commission would invite the husband of the woman and discuss the matter with him because of its religious implications.

He assured that Hisbah would collaborate with the Ministry of Justice to arraign the man.

While speaking to Daily Trust, Umar and the village head admitted committing the offences they were accused of.

"It was the work of the devil. I regret my action. I promise I will never have such an affair with any lady again," Umar lamented.