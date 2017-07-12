Rwanda: Women Volleyball Team Begin Preps for Zone V Tourney

The national women senior volleyball team will start non-residential camp on Wednesday at Amahoro Indoor Stadium ahead of this year's CAVB Zone V Championships, which will be staged at Kasarani Gymnasium in Nairobi, Kenya from July 27 to August 4.

The training will run for four days before the team enters in residential camp on July 15 in Gisagara district where they will remain until the day of departure. The team is under the tutelage of head coach Jean Marie Nsengiyumva, who is assisted by Viateur Sibomana.

The Zone V Championships is set to attract a total of 11 countries including; Rwanda, Egypt, Kenya, Uganda, Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Eritrea, Burundi, Tanzania and Somalia.

However, the team will be without two senior players; Charlotte Nzayisenga and Denise Mutatsimpundu, who are preparing for the forthcoming FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships that will be held from July 28 to August 6 in Vienna, Austria.

It is the first time that the women senior team will take part in a major competition since 2011.

Provisional squad:

Setters: Ernestine Akimanizanye (RRA), Yvette Igihozo (APR), Oliva Mutamba (APR)

Centers: Efrance Niyomukesha (RRA), Marie Paul Umutesi (RRA), Delphine Uwicyeza (APR), Louise Muhoza and Hope Musaniwabo (ST Aloys).

Right: Regine Feza Imanizabayo (RRA), Marie Grace Niyigena (RRA) and Judith Hakizimana (RRA).

Left: Seraphine Baby Mukantambara (RRA), Benita Mukandayisenga (ST Aloys), Brigitte Mukwampuhwe (APR) and Claudine Mukamugeni (APR)

Libero: Beatrice Uwamahoro (RRA), Angelique Uwibambe (APR) and Belyse Irakoze (Ruhango VC).