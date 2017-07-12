South Africa: Woman Gives Birth to 'Bouncing' Triplets, Dies After Home Delivery Goes Wrong

A 34-year-old Zimbabwean woman died in Gokwe after a home delivery of "bouncing triplets" went wrong, a report says.

The state-owned Chronicle newspaper reported on Tuesday that the babies, all girls, still remained in hospital a month after their birth and the death of their mother.

Maria Chigwadara and her husband Aleck Ncube Muza, 68, did not know that she was carrying triplets, as she never visited a health facility for antenatal care due to religion. They were both members of an apostolic sect.

Chigwadara was only rushed to hospital after she gave birth to one of the girls and there were complications. It was, however, too late to save her life.

"On June 7 my wife gave birth to one of the babies and we realised that she had more babies and was bleeding profusely before we took her to the hospital," Muza was quoted as saying.

Once at the hospital, Chigwadara gave birth to the other two babies through an operation before being transferred to a provincial hospital, where she died on June 10.

Statistics indicated in January that at least 20% of Zimbabwean births over the past five years occurred at home.

The Herald newspaper quoted the Zimbabwe Demographic Health Survey (ZDHS), as saying that institutional deliveries stood at an average of 77%.

"Seventy-seven percent of live births in the five years before the survey took place in a health facility, while 20% were delivered at home. Most institutional deliveries took place at public sector health facilities," read the survey.

