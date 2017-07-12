South Africa: Constable Arrested for Robbery After Police Vehicle Used in Crime Traced

A constable based at the Cape Town Central police station has been arrested for alleged robbery, which involved a safe inside a Mitchells Plain home, after the registration number of a police vehicle apparently used in the crime was traced.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed that the constable was arrested on Tuesday.

It is understood the constable is a member of the elite unit, the tactical response team, but Traut did not confirm this.

The constable faces a charge of house robbery for an incident that happened earlier on Tuesday in Tafelsig.

"It is alleged that four suspects threatened the complainant at his home and attempted to steal a container with contents, but it was left behind when they fled," Traut said.

"The police vehicle's registration number led to the arrest. Three suspects are still being sought."

News24 understands four men wearing police uniforms targeted the Tafelsig home for a safe and cash.

It is understood a police vehicle was used in carrying out the crime.

