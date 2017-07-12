South Africa: Between Ordeal and Sporting Odyssey - 72 Hours in 24

analysis

Twelve months ago I was fortunate to be part of a small South African-based motor racing team that entered the 24 Hours of Paul Ricard. This year we set a more ambitious target: to compete in two endurance races on back-to-back weekends in Italy. By GREG MILLS.

US Army General Omar Bradley famously said "Amateurs study strategy; professionals study logistics".

He's absolutely right. But that truism makes little room for the emotional motivation to do things, aside from simply the need to get them done. It certainly does not explain why people set difficult, voluntary goals for themselves.

Twelve months ago I was fortunate to be part of a small South African-based motor racing team that entered the 24 Hours of Paul Ricard, sort of second division to the 24 Hours of Le Mans for GT (closed top) sports-cars. Amid a very competitive field we finished third in class and in the top half of some 50 entries.

Photo: A pantheon of international stars.

This year we set a more ambitious target: to compete in two endurance races on back-to-back weekends in Italy. The first weekend would see us compete in a 12-hour event at the Imola Formula One track,...