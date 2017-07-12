South Africa: Corrupting the Country's Soul, Zupta Style - South Africa, You Are On Your Own

analysis

Who you gonna call? The Public Protector? Nah, she tripped up on a typo while trying to capture the Reserve Bank. Shaun Abrahams? Thieves have just broken into the NPA head offices and he hasn't raised an ample eyebrow or even made a public peep. The Hawks? They're still circling the outer tundra of inertia and indifference. SAPS? They're too busy investigating inside jobs at OR Tambo. The Minister of Police? He's tweeting. We're on our own, compatriots. By MARIANNE THAMM.

It was inevitable that it would get to this point. The great unravelling, the lacuna, the interregnum between one epoch and the next. Now is the time that all the President's men and women - those shifted into place since 2009 (and before) and who have survived and still lurk in the shadows - prepare to launch their final offensive to protect Jacob Zuma.

The parallel ship of state with its lawless and toxic crew of fools, fiends, thieves, counterrevolutionaries, vagabonds, Twitter bots and kamikaze Zuma loyalists has set sail, borne on an ill-wind of grand corruption, plundering and no consequence.

The series of break-ins at some of the country's key institutions in the criminal justice system including the...