Nigeria: Ramsey Noah Debunks Death Rumour

Photo: Vanguard

Ramsey Noah

Nollywood actor, Ramsey Noah, yesterday took to his Instagram page to debunk the news making the rounds that he lost his life while filming at a location, in Ghana.

The report which first surfaced online about six years ago, claimed that Ramsey lost his life when he suffered internal bleeding after he fell from a building whilst trying a stunt on a movie set in Kumasi.

The report further said the handsome actor complained of acute waist pain before he gave up the ghost.

However, refuting the death rumour yesterday, the actor posted a picture of himself alongside two Nigerian celebrities, AY, and 2face after they were confirmed as brand ambassadors for Western Lotto.

He wrote: "The official launch of the @westernlotto.com with my great friends as the brand ambassadors @aycomedian @official2baba. Much luv," Ramsey posted on Instagram.

Recall that actors such as Pete Edochie, Odunlade Adekola and Ernest Asuzu have suffered the same fate when they had to refute rumours of their deaths after such news went viral on social media.

The actor's reaction came after his teeming fans flooded his social media page to inquire more about the death rumour.