12 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Govt Plans Truck Parks Across Major Cities

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Godwin Oritse

THE Federal Government, yesterday, expressed concern over the rate of road accidents and loss of cargo occasioned by bad roads and has commenced moves to establish Truck Transit Parks, TTP, across major cities in Nigeria.

Disclosing this at the opening of a two day National Summit on 'Establishment, Management and Operation' of truck parks, Minister of Transport, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, said that environment degradation was another negative impact of excessive usage of the roads by heavy duty vehicles.

He stated: "The federal government plans over the next couple of years to develop Truck Transit Parks at Lokoja in Kogi State, Obollo-Afor in Enugu State, Ogere in Ogun State, Jebba in Kwara State and Port Novo Creek in Lagos State as an alternative strategy to address the menace of truck congestion at the seaports in Apapa and Port Harcourt.

"These are meant to complement the Ore Sunshine in Ondo State and the ones being processed by the Kaduna State Government at the Mararaban, Jos and Tapa on the Kaduna Abuja highway. The federal government shall ensure that TTP projects independently developed by state governments and private investors meet a minimum standard in the number of facilities provided at TTP sites. "The federal government shall also ensure that the TTPs are economic and business hub creating wealth and employment for our teeming population particularly the youths".

Similarly, Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, said that if the activities of these big vehicles are not well managed, they will become a big menace to the society.

Nigeria

Buhari Recuperating Fast, Will Return Soon - Osinbajo

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said that ailing President Muhammadu Buhari is recovering fast and will return… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.