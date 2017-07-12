Nigeria: Govt Plans Truck Parks Across Major Cities

THE Federal Government, yesterday, expressed concern over the rate of road accidents and loss of cargo occasioned by bad roads and has commenced moves to establish Truck Transit Parks, TTP, across major cities in Nigeria.

Disclosing this at the opening of a two day National Summit on 'Establishment, Management and Operation' of truck parks, Minister of Transport, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, said that environment degradation was another negative impact of excessive usage of the roads by heavy duty vehicles.

He stated: "The federal government plans over the next couple of years to develop Truck Transit Parks at Lokoja in Kogi State, Obollo-Afor in Enugu State, Ogere in Ogun State, Jebba in Kwara State and Port Novo Creek in Lagos State as an alternative strategy to address the menace of truck congestion at the seaports in Apapa and Port Harcourt.

"These are meant to complement the Ore Sunshine in Ondo State and the ones being processed by the Kaduna State Government at the Mararaban, Jos and Tapa on the Kaduna Abuja highway. The federal government shall ensure that TTP projects independently developed by state governments and private investors meet a minimum standard in the number of facilities provided at TTP sites. "The federal government shall also ensure that the TTPs are economic and business hub creating wealth and employment for our teeming population particularly the youths".

Similarly, Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, said that if the activities of these big vehicles are not well managed, they will become a big menace to the society.