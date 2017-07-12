12 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Saraki Swears-in Senator Adeleke

By Hassan Adebayo

Ademola Adeleke, who was returned winner in Saturday's Osun West bye-election, has taken his oath of office as a senator on the floor of Senate.

Senate President Bukola Saraki administered the oath on Mr. Adeleke on Wednesday, moments after Senate approved the votes and proceedings of the previous day's business.

He received his certificate of return at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday.

Mr. Adeleke, younger brother of the late incumbent, Isiaka Adeleke, contested the Osun West senatorial bye-election, held last Saturday, on behalf of the Peoples Democratic. He defeated Mudashiru Hussein of All Progressives Congress, winning in nine of the 10 LGAs that constitute the senatorial district.

His emergence has helped the PDP number in the Senate rise to 42, with APC still standing higher at 66.

Currently there are 108 Senators in the 109-member body. One seat, Anambra Central, is vacant following the nullification of the election of Uche Ekwunife.

