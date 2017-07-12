12 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: What I Discussed With Buhari in London - Osinbajo

Photo: This Day
Osinbajo meets with Buhari in London.
By Sani Tukur

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, said he travelled to London, UK, on Tuesday to see how the ailing President Muhammadu Buhari is doing physically.

Mr. Buhari has been in the UK on medical vacation for over two months.

Mr. Osinbajo said although he had been speaking with the president over the phone, he thought "it will be a good thing to go and see him and also brief him on developments back at home."

Speaking to State House correspondents ahead of the weekly meeting of the federal cabinet, Mr. Osinbajo said, "We had a very good time, we had a good conversation on wide ranging issues; he is in a very good spirit. He is recuperating very quickly and he is doing very well."

On the state of health of the President, Mr. Osinbajo said, "He is in a very high spirit, he is recuperating very fast."

"We had a very long conversation, we spoke for well over an hour and his humour is there and he is doing well".

When asked when Mr. Buhari will return, the acting president said "Very very soon."

"I think we should expect him back very shortly because he is recuperating very fast and very very well.

"He is recuperating very fast and we expect him very shortly; more sooner perhaps than you expect," he said.

The acting president, however, said he did not discuss the swearing-in of the two ministers from Gombe and Kogi states who were screened and cleared by the Nigerian Senate on May 3, 2017.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged Mr. Osinbajo to swear-in the two ministers-designate.

