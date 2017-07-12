Zimbabwe: Minister Lauds Super Warriors, Chevrons

Acting Sports minister Supa Mandiwanzira has applauded the Chevrons and the Warriors for lifting Zimbabwe's flag high after recording treasured victories in their latest international games.

The national cricket team registered a 3-2 win against Sri-Lanka this Monday, making it the first time the Chevrons have beat their opponents on their home soil.

Last Sunday, the Warriors were also crowned Cosafa Castle Cup Champions after thrashing Zambia 3-1. This is however, the fifth time Zimbabwe has won the title.

Mandiwanzira said the feat is historic for the country, adding it vindicates President Robert Mugabe's wisdom in creating a standalone sports ministry.

"To break the drought in Sri Lanka of all places given that cricket is almost a religion on the subcontinent in no mean achievement so we heartily congratulate ZC (Zimbabwe Cricket) chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani and his MD (managing director) Faisal Hasnain, and, at the coalface, team manager Christian Chiketa, head coach Heath Streak and Graeme Cremer," Mandiwanzira said on Tuesday.

He added, "The cricket team's historic feat in Sri Lanka coming in the week that the Warriors also recorded a historic win of the Cosafa tournament is a clear vindication of the decision by His Excellency President Mugabe, who is patron of Zimbabwe Cricket, to set up a dedicated Sports ministry.

"The ministry remains committed to fully realising His Excellency's vision and to ensuring that sport plays its part in achieving the achieving the country's economic blueprint."

Before Monday's win against Sri Lanka, the last time Zimbabwe beat a Full Member in a bilateral One Day International (ODI) series was in 2001 playing against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

The Sri Lanka victory also marks the first time Zimbabwe has won a five-match ODI series away from home in the game's history and just their third bilateral series win away against a Test-playing nation. The last time they won an away series was against Kenya in 2009.