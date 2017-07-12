Women who attended the launch of the revised national gender policy in Harare last week endorsed the 50/50 proposed gender equality policy saying their voices have finally been heard.

Speaking to 263Chat, the women said they were ecstatic at the prospects of having equal representation in all key governance structures including parliament.

Martha Karombo who was part of the delegates attending the revised national gender policy launch said she was elated that women can now have what they have been longing for.

"We are very happy and to be recognized is what we want, I hope the policy will be soon implemented. We also want to have equal seats in the parliament and government," she said.

Pamela Mhlanga from the Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe said, "We have been pushing for this goal, and we are glad that our voices as women and girls is finally heard."

The revised National Gender Policy (NGP) replaces the first National Gender Policy of 2004.

In her speech during the official launch of the policy, Minister of Women Affairs Gender and Community Development, Nyasha Chikwinya said the goal of the policy is to eradicate gender discrimination and inequalities in all spheres of life and development.

"Improving the status of women in Zimbabwe across the board has long been a priority for Government and this is why Gender equality is guaranteed in the Zimbabwean Constitution.

"It also defines the institutional arrangements through which the policy will be implemented and a framework for monitoring and evaluating the progress and achievements of this policy," said Chikwinya.

Speaking on the same occasion, United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Country Director, Georges van Montfort said United Nations Women (UN Women) had already supported the Ministry to establish a Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment Framework.

