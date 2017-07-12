Zambia: City Market to Get Facelift - New Four Storey Building Coming - Minister

City Market will be razed for a modern multi-floor market with a ground floor bus station to be built, says local government minister Vincent Mwale.

Mwale says it will take 12 months to put up the new structure. The cost of the new market is estimated at $20 million dollars.

Mwale says the new market will accommodate 20,000 marketeers as opposed to 4,000 at the gutted one. It will be a four storey building.

According to Mwale, traders will now be taken to a temporal trading area along Lumumba Road and in Soweto Market.

He says the temporal structures will take 6 weeks to construct. Technicians are now working on City Market to make it accessible to traders who need to retrieve their materials.

The new market will also be installed with a CCTV surveillance.

Mwale also announced in parliament that government has procured 42 fire tenders with 16 already in Zambia.