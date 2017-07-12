11 July 2017

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: ZC Chairman Elected to ICC Development Committee

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Chairman, Mr Tavengwa Mukuhlani, is now a member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Development Committee.

He was elected to the committee during the ICC meetings in London in June, and this appointment is a reflection of his excellent and useful contributions as an ICC Board member.

The ICC Development Committee was established by the ICC Board to, among other responsibilities, monitor development activities undertaken and the development funding in each region; review development policy issues and planning; consider applications for Associate Membership; and to co-ordinate inter-regional development activities.

Meanwhile, Mukuhlani, has sent a congratulatory message to the Zimbabwe senior men's cricket team following their historic series win in Sri Lanka on Monday.

In the message addressed to the team manager Christian Chiketa, head coach Heath Streak and captain Graeme Cremer, Mr Mukuhlani said the team management, technical staff and all the players had done ZC and Zimbabwe "proud" by recording the country's first ever series win in Sri Lanka and the first away series win in eight years.

"To become the first team to successfully chase a 300-plus score on Sri Lankan soil and then, against all odds, to wrap up the series in such emphatic fashion was truly amazing," he said.

Guaranteeing the senior men's national team his Board's full support, Mr Mukuhlani urged the players and staff to keep working hard.

"Let the good times continue and, once again, congratulations," he concluded.

Zimbabwe had a five-match One-Day International (ODI) series in Sri Lanka. They won the first ODI match but Sri Lanka fought back to win the second and then the third before Zimbabwe levelled the series 2-2.

In the fifth and final ODI match which was played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium on Monday, Zimbabwe successfully chased down the Sri Lanka total of 203 runs, winning by three wickets with 71 balls remaining.

