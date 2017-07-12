A police officer was attacked and killed by vendors who operate at Harvest House, the MDC-T headquarters in Harare's central business district, during the party's June 29 violent demonstration.

The now deceased, Talkmore Phiri (rank not given), was one of the officers who had been deployed to the Deeds Office near Harvest House where rogue vendors had allegedly damaged property during the demonstrations.

Phiri and his workmate, Constable Concillia Gumbo, were allegedly stoned and fell from a police vehicle. It is alleged that the gang caught up with Phiri and further stoned him before they kicked and punched him.

One of the suspects, Barnabas Mwanaka (35) of 10181 Glen View 7, Harare, today appeared in court before Ms Tilda Mazhande facing murder charges.

His alleged accomplices are still at large. Due to the gravity of the offence, Mwanaka was remanded in custody to July 24 with instructions to apply for bail at the High Court.