Kenya: NGOs Say Kenya Polls Must Be Held on August 8

Nairobi — The National Council of Non-Governmental Organisations is the latest entry to add their voice in the contentious subject of whether Kenyans will cast their vote on the ballot come August 8, 2017.

The High Court ruling on Friday ordering the Independent Electoral Commission (IEBC) not to proceed with the printing of the presidential ballot papers has sparked a public outcry with some quarters raising concerns on IEBC's preparedness towards the elections.

The National Council Chairman Stephen Cheboi has challenged the electoral agency to ensure that Kenyans vote come August 8.

"Kenyans very well know that they will vote on the 8th of August. Nothing should derail the process and the Independent Electoral Commission should ensure that they deliver on their end."

"Kenyans are ready for this election and must be assured that all is well and the elections will go on as scheduled without any interference," Cheboi who was addressing journalists added.

Cheboi said that the Wafula Chebukati-led team should also ensure that there is a transparent process in acquiring a new printing firm in the printing of the presidential ballot papers.

"The IEBC should ensure that the presidential ballot papers are printed on time to avoid putting the country into panic and tension, the process should also be transparent," said Cheboi.

Hildah Agalo, the council's vice chairperson, on her part, urged the Judiciary to defend its integrity and not to be swayed by any external factors.

"The High Court is an independent body and they have to maintain their integrity, they should not be influenced by any external forces or even the political players. Do not be influenced," said Agalo.