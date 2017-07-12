Kenya: Sebastian Coe Hails Kenyans Athletes

The International Association of Athletics Federation president Sebastian Coe on Tuesday paid tribute to Kenyans athletes for making him what he is today.

Coe noted that most of his career was defined by great competition from Kenyans athletes.

"My visit to Kenya is personal since I got to compete with Kenyan athletes. Most have been an inspiration since the 1960s like Kipchoge Keino, Wilson Kiprugut and Mike Boit," said Coe at a press conference held Tuesday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Coe, who won gold in 1,500m at the 1980 Moscow and 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games and silver in 800m at the same Games, described the hosting of the World Under-18 Championships starting Wednesday as historic.

"This is historic for Kenya since this is the biggest track and field event the country is hosting, and the second one in Africa after Morocco hosted such event in 2005. Your history is our history and vice versa," said Coe. "It shows the commitment Kenya has for sports and athletics.

Coe said that he hopes the over 800 athletes drawn from 131 countries will enjoy competing in Kenya.

"This will be a formidable championships which will be streamed alive to 160 countries," said Coe, who was accompanied by Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario, Local Organising Committee chairman Jackson Tuwei and LOC Chief Executive Officer Mwangi Muthee.

Coe hailed President Uhuru Kenyatta, the government and LOC for helping bring the championships to fruition adding that it will present an extra ordinary opportunity to discover talent and future champions.

"Champions will emerge here... we are ready to uncover jewels of the future," said Coe. "It's not the sacrifice they have made but the love and passion they have for athletics."

Coe said that the IAAF is determined to safeguard the upcoming athletes from rogue managers and coaches who might lure them into taking performance enhancing drugs.

He said that they have set up an Integrity unit, Values Commission and Media Working group that will help sensitise the youth on the dangers of doping.

"We need to make sure athletes are given the right upbringing at the formal years so as they are able to make informed decision," said Coe adding that they will need to understand the history, values and nature of the sport. "It's not just about sanctions but education on why their heroes and heroines did it in athletes without suing bad substances."

Speaking on the recent Fancy Bear cyber-attack that saw the exposure of critical medical reports touching on several international athletes including world champions Julius Yego(javelin), Asbel Kiprop (1,500m), Mo Farah (10,000m, 5,000m), Coe said some biological passport findings are not necessarily doping.

"Most of the allegations are out of context and misleading but as I said earlier, we apologised to the athletes for the leak of the classified information," said Coe.

Tuwei introduced to Coe some of Kenya's heroes and heroines among them Nyandika Maiyoro, Julius Kariuki, Rose Tata-Muya, Billy Konchellah and Barnaba Korir.