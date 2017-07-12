11 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Website to Honour Nkaissery Launched

By Kennedy Kimanthi

The government has launched a website to honour the late Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery.

Kenyans can log onto www.Nkaissery.or.ke and get updates on burial arrangements.

In a statement, Health CS Dr Cleopa Mailu, who is chairing a burial committee said: "In honour of the late minister, the government has set up a website where Kenyans can follow funeral and burial arrangements as well as lodge their tributes.

"They are also encouraged to offer their tributes through condolence books available at Harambee House, KICC, Parliament, the Nairobi Baptist Church, 47 county headquarters and regional commissioner's offices countrywide," Dr Mailu said.

The CS said the committee had noted that his colleague's sudden demise had raised questions.

Alarming statements on the death, he noted, had raised tension unnecessarily in social and mainstream media adding that some of the comments had infringed on the memory of the deceased and distressed his family.

"As we respect everyone's right to express themselves in this regard, we ask Kenyans to do so in a respectful and responsible manner," he said reminding Kenyans that post-mortem preliminary results had shown he died of heart attack.

Maj Gen (Rtd) Nkaissery had complained of sharp chest pains moments before he collapsed and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

A memorial service for will be held at Nairobi Baptist Church on Thursday before his burial on Saturday at his rural home in Ilbisil, Kajiado county.

