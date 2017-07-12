Namibia: Tourism Sector 'Must Up Game to Collect Its Due' - Shifeta

Although Namibia's tourism industry is considered one of the best in Africa, tourism minister Pohamba Shifeta warned that with the dynamics of social media, not all money due to the industry was collected.

He was speaking at a tourism levy workshop held at Swakopmund on Monday and attended by representatives of the tourism ministries of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC).

The meeting was a platform to present funding models and to deliberate on how to ensure that funding to the tourism sector becomes sustainable, and not a barrier to regional destination marketing efforts.

SADC relies on tourism levies to fund operational expenses of tourism boards or authorities, but Shifeta cautioned that taxes or levies would affect tourism. SADC aims to increase its current 2% cut of the world's annual tourist traffic to 5% within the next decade.

"The tourism sector is not spared by the social media dynamics and as a sector it must up its game to collect our due," said Shifeta, using 'Airbnb' as an example.

Airbnb is an online marketplace and hospitality service, enabling people to lease or rent short-term accommodation including vacation rentals, apartment rentals, homes, hostel beds, or hotel rooms. The company itself does not own any lodging; it is merely a broker and receives commission from guests and hosts in conjunction with every booking. It has over three million accommodation listings in 65 000 cities and in 191 countries.

"The organisation does not own any property but yet the company collects millions in currency. This is why the tourism industry needs to ensure that tourism levies or taxes are collected in time and efficiently," he said. "The question of under-declaring or tax avoidance is a worldwide phenomenon and regulators are called upon to create mechanisms to minimise the risk of losing income."

A few weeks ago The Namibian carried a story in which the local hotel industry felt threatened by people using 'Airbnb' to get a 'licence' to jump onto the bandwagon of tourism in Namibia without any accountability to standards and prices, consequently giving Namibia's true industry a bad name.

Coastal representative of the Hotel Association of Namibia (HAN) Anett König said that people wanting to come on board the tourism sector have to follow the same procedures as registered members. This will ensure accountability and the maintenance of standards.

Counter arguments are that the local hotels' high prices was the reason for the boom in Airbnb membership as tourists were opting for cheaper accommodation.

Members to Airbnb apparently do not have to pay registration fees, and it is instant to get one's name into a global market. Renatus Neema, who is a senior inspector for the Namibia Tourism Board (NTB), said NTB regulations require anyone engaging in the tourism business to register with NTB.

He said unregistered businesses charge exorbitant fees and give nothing back to the community and do not pay levies and taxes. Data capturing for tourism statistics are also lost because of unregistered businesses. The statistics are important tools in marketing Namibia as a tourism destination.

Shifeta said arrangements for managing the income via levies and taxes needed careful consideration, with transparent arrangements in place to manage the disbursement of funds. He suggested that national revenue authorities are mandated to collect tourism levies on behalf of the tourism boards, as this would minimise the likelihood of tourism entities under-declaring levies.

Namibia considers tourism as an economic key that can reduce poverty, advance rural development and create jobs. It also helps with the conservation of natural and cultural heritage and the environment. It is the second largest contributor to the GDP after mining, and is therefore a priority sector.

"All stakeholders in the industry should therefore take responsibility for the sustainability of the sector," he said.