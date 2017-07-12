Angola: Political Parties Told to Abstain From Speeches Inciting Violence

Luanda — Political parties should avoid speeches that incite violence, hatred, regionalism, racism and change of public order and tranquility in all phases of the electoral process.

The recommendation is expressed in the final communiqué of the meeting between representatives of political parties running for the general election, set for August 23, 2017 and the provincial commanders of the National Police (PN), held on Tuesday in Luanda, under the guidance of the Angolan Interior Minister, Ângelo da Veiga Tavares.

For the electoral process to take place in a climate of security, order and tranquility, according to the press note, parties must respect state institutions, instituted authorities and symbols of the Republic, as well as educate militants and supporters for the observance of citizenship, political tolerance and patriotic spirit.

The document highlights the need to convey the principle of healthy coexistence amongst the political parties and respect for difference, as well as the creation of inter-party mechanisms to address situations and concerns that may arise with a view to finding appropriate solutions.

It emphasizes that political parties should communicate in good time to the administrative authorities, in particular the police authorities, their campaign programmes and actions, as well as their locations, timetables and itineraries.

Likewise, they should communicate to the central, provincial and municipal administrative authorities the travel of their main leaders in order to create the necessary security conditions.

The orientations to the political parties expressed in the final communiqué should be matters of approach in the process of civic education of the militants, supporters and population in general.

The representatives of MPLA, UNITA, PRS, FNLA, APN and CASA-CE coalition attended the meeting, which took place at the premises of the Ministry of Interior.

The chairman of the National Electoral Commission (CNE), André da Silva Neto, and the Director of Technology for Elections of the Ministri of Territory Administration, António Lemos, also attended the meeting.