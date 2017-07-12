A first-year Chancellor College student, Enerico Chrispine, 20, has sounded a Save Our Souls (SOS) as he risks withdrawal if he fails to source money to pay for his Bachelors Degree of Science in Statistics.

Chrispine from Sande Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Maseya in Chikwawa District scored 12 points during his 2016 Malawi School Certificate of Education Exams (MSCE) which he sat for at Ngabu Secondary School in Chikwawa.

He managed to get distinctions in all science subjects.

According to his admission letter from the college dated 3 April, 2017 and signed by the University's Registrar, Francis Machado, Chrispine has been offered admission into the four-year program as a generic and non residential undergraduate student for the 2017/2018 academic year.

But according to Chrispine, he has no financial support for him to pursue studies at the college.

"I am required to pay a tuition fee of K350, 000.00 (about $500) per academic year or K175, 000.00 (about $250) per semester. However, there is also a need for accommodation fee which is K15, 000 (about $22) per month as well as upkeep money of K35,000 (about $50) per month, which I do not have," he said.

In another reference letter for Chrispine dated July 6th 2017 and signed by Fexter Mtonza, Ngabu Secondary School Head teacher, indicates that Chrispine is indeed a needy student who throughout his secondary education survived through a bursary from the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) of Chikwawa Diocese.

He was supported under the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the European Union (EU) CCJP's Gender Equality and Women Empowerment (GEWE) project.

On his part, Chikwawa CCJP's Diocesan Secretary, Lewis Msiyadungu called for necessary documents in attempt to assist him source funds from well wishers.

Addressing Chancellor College students on Monday at the college's Great Hall, Emma Tambala, Director of Loans with the High Education Students Loans and Grants Board (HESLGB) indicated that students' loan results would be out in September.

Selection of students to benefit from the loans varies from one student to another where consideration depends on ones need that range from accommodation, upkeep and tuition while others are only given tuition fees.

But there are fears that some students may withdraw as the college has announced that come next Friday July 21, 2017, those that will not pay tuition fees at least for the first semester will not be registered in the starting academic year.