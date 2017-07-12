12 July 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Telecom to Enhance User Experience With Higher Internet Speeds

Tagged:

Related Topics

Windhoek — Telecom Namibia this week confirmed a special offer to increase customers' internet speeds at a lower incremental cost. The offer is valid until September 30.

"The speed increases we are offering today will bring immediate benefits to residential and business customers and the future will bring even more exciting products and services. Our goal is to deliver the experience our customers demand at competitive prices. This latest offer to customers to upgrade is essential to continue to meet that goal today and into the future," said Telecom's head of Corporate Communications and Public Relations, Oiva Angula.

Customers with a 1024kbps package can double their internet speed to 2048kbps at an additional cost of N$69. Telecom Namibia is also offering customers with an entry-level package of 512kbps the opportunity to upgrade to 1024kbp for N$99. Alternatively, customers with an entry-level package can quadruple their internet speed to 2048kbps at a minimal fee.

"We are continually working to provide the best services for our customers. As our customers' internet usage continues to increase we are constantly working to improve our network and implement the latest technologies to deliver the best internet experience possible," said Angula.

He added that Telecom Namibia has invested over a billion dollars in its network to meet customer demand.

Namibia

Elder Abuse a Concern

Abuse of the elderly is an issue of growing concern that is becoming common in Namibian communities and the world at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.