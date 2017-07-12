12 July 2017

Nigeria: I Can't Tell When New Ministers Will Be Inaugurated - Osinbajo

By Isiaka Wakili

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo says he is not in a position to tell when the two new ministers-designate, Stephen Ocheni (Kogi) and Suleiman Hassan (Gombe) will be sworn in.

Osinbajo said this while addressing State House reporters this morning after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in London yesterday.

Asked when exactly he would swear in the new ministers-designate, Osinbajo said he is not a position to tell that.

Ocheni and Hassan's nominations were confirmed more than two months ago, but Osinbajo is yet to swear them in. Ocheni is to replace the late former Minister of State for Labour, James Ocholi; while Hassan is to replace Amina Mohammed who resigned as Minister of Environment to become the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General.

The acting president, however, assured that Ocheni and Hassan would be sworn in soon.

He also stated that President Buhari was in good spirits and that he was recuperating fast.

He hinted that President Buhari would return to Nigeria very soon adding that he could not go into the details of his discussion with the president.

