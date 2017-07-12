Ghanzi — The Ghanzi Agriculture Show is one of the country's best shows and attracts local and international exhibitors.

Exhibitors say participating at the show was a unique chance to showcase their products to both local and international buyers.

Mr Manie Potgieter of Cordnex Feeds said he had been exhibiting at the show for six years, and that he has seen the returns. Cordnex Feeds provides feeds for cattle, horses, broilers and layers.

He added that each year they bring in something different that was suited for their customers.

Mr Potgieter said they discussed products with farmers as their clients, adding that farming always changes with seasons, and that they need to engage with their clients at all times for best service.

Cordnex Feeds, which is based in South Africa, also has a branch in Botswana.

Mr Potgieter said although it was expensive to exhibit internationally, they get their money's worth because of the quality of products they provide to farmers.

He said their products had proved to work well in Botswana, and that farmers were happy with them.

Ms Rosinah Marambe, a local business operator from Ghanzi, partnered with Ms Adekeleni Ibrahim to operate a toy store.

They started their business in 2015 and they said the business had not been doing well.

Their reasons to exhibit at the Ghanzi show was for exposure and to promote their business as well as attract buyers who attended the show.

Ms Marambe said exhibiting at the show was not about monetary returns, but to get their business out to the people.

The duo said they had been exhibiting for the past four years, and said they wished to see improvements on the appearance of stalls.

Ms Ibrahim said the organising committee should invest in exhibitors and set up temporary structures for them, especially the small entrepreneurs like them.

For his part, Ghanzi show committee chairperson, Mr Shane Kebadile said the biggest beneficiaries from the show were small-medium entrepreneurs.

He said they would not want the show to benefit big businesses only, but also the small business.

Mr Kebadile said the show created a week of economic boom once a year, and that everyone should cash in.

However, he said the show was not only about financial returns, but that they strived for people to gain knowledge and education from various exhibitors on a range of products.

Mr Kebadile said they were impressed with the quality of livestock.

He said farmers brought in quality livestock compared to previous years, and commended farmers on the job.

On accommodation, which is a challenge during the show for exhibitors and attendants, he said they partnered with a safari company to set a camp site.

He said the partnership would go beyond the duration of the show, as they had experienced a large number of exhibitors attending the show every year.

Although most people prefer hotels and lodges, he said they could only plan for a camp site as a way of reducing the challenge of shortage of accommodation.

He noted that they were not tasked with providing accommodation to exhibitors or patrons.

For his part, Mr Lekono Koketso of Desert Suites said the Ghanzi show was an opportunity for the hospitality industry to cash in as the demand was always high.

However, Mr Koketso said hotel and lodge owners should strive for quality so that they also had business after the Ghanzi show.

He said the hospitality industry was a competitive sector where clients demanded the best.

He said owners needed to package their products such that they were attractive to clients and of quality.