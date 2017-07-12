Namibia: Two Get Decades in Jail Over Farm Murder

The two men convicted of the murder of a Rehoboth area farmer near the end of 2011 have each been sentenced to an effective 39 years' imprisonment.

Riaan Khachab (39) and Hans Kamberipa (36) carried out a brutal assault on a man who was elderly and thus a vulnerable member of society, judge Dinnah Usiku commented when she sentenced the two men in the Windhoek High Court on Friday last week.

Their deadly attack on the late Ernst Jacobus Cloete (71) left one with a sense of shock, the judge added.

Khachab and Kamberipa were sentenced two months after judge Usiku convicted them on charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, defeating or obstructing the course of justice, possession of a firearm without a licence, and illegal possession of ammunition.

In her verdict, judge Usiku found that the two men acted with a common purpose when Cloete was assaulted with an axe before he was robbed at his farm, Drie Riviere, in the Rehoboth district on 28 November 2011.

In a confession that Khachab made after his arrest in early December 2011, he related that he saw Kamberipa hitting Cloete three times with an axe after the two of them had gone to Cloete's farm to steal livestock.

He stated that after Kamberipa had struck Cloete for a third time against the head with the axe, they drove with Cloete to a spot where they left him tied up and hidden under branches they had cut from bushes at the scene.

Kamberipa denied guilt on all of the charges when his and Khachab's trial began in May last year. Khachab pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, robbery and defeating or obstructing the course of justice, but admitted he was guilty of the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition that belonged to Cloete.

In a plea explanation given to the court, Khachab also admitted that other items belonging to the late Cloete - such as his cellphone and his wallet with personal documents and cards - were found in his possession when he was arrested on 2 December 2011.

Kamberipa had given those items, and also the rifle and ammunition, to him for safekeeping three days earlier, Khachab stated.

Kamberipa's version of events was that he and Khachab had gone to Cloete's farm with a plan to steal some livestock. He claimed he left Khachab behind at the farm after the two of them had rounded up some livestock, which he then herded away towards Rehoboth.

With their sentencing, judge Uisku said she was taking into account that Khachab and Kamberipa have both been in jail for more than five and a half years following their arrest.

She sentenced them each to 24 years' imprisonment on the murder charge, a 12-year prison term for robbery with aggravating circumstances, and three years in jail for possession of a firearm without a licence.

Further sentences of three years in prison for defeating or obstructing the course of justice and another three-year jail term for illegal possession of ammunition were ordered to be served concurrently with the sentences on the other charges, resulting in effective terms of imprisonment of 39 years.

State advocate Cliff Lutibezi prosecuted. Defence lawyers Brownell Uirab and Mese Tjituri represented Khachab and Kamberipa respectively.