12 July 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Keetmans Mayor's Son Faces Hit-and-Run Charges

By Luqman Cloete

The son of Keetmanshoop mayor Gaudentia Kröhne briefly appeared in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing a charge of reckless driving.

Wayne Willemse (20) was not asked to plead to reckless and/or negligent driving, and failure to render assistance to an injured person.

His case was postponed until 27 July for further police investigations.

The accused is out on N$2 000 bail.

It is alleged that Willemse was driving in front of a local club at Keetmanshoop's Krönlein residential area on Saturday when he knocked down a 14-year-old boy who was standing on a pavement.

The boy was admitted to the local state hospital with a hip injury.

Willemse allegedly fled from the scene, but handed himself over to the police on Sunday morning. A legal expert said if convicted, the mayor's son could be slapped with a fine of N$8 000 or two years imprisonment on the charge of reckless driving, and a fine of N$12 000 or three years in jail for failing to render assistance to an injured person.

