Kenya: Candidate Collapses in Embu After Being Hit By Microphone

A candidate eying Kirimari Ward seat in Embu County is admitted to hospital, after he fell unconscious minutes after he was hit by a microphone by a supporter of his rival.

Mr Morris 'Collo' Nyaga, who is the Jubilee Party candidate was rushed to Embu Children Hospital after he was hit on the head by a supporter of his rival at Dallas area where he was campaigning, sparking protests.

Embu Children's Hospital CEO Jim Njamiu said Mr Nyaga had suffered high blood pressure and is out of danger.

He was later transferred to Karira Mission Hospital in the neighbouring Kirinyaga County for further treatment.

Tens of Mr Nyaga's supporters flocked the hospital and urged police to quickly investigate the matter and apprehend the culprits.

Narc-Kenya candidate Kenneth Muturi said he was with Mr Nyaga and Maendeleo Chap Chap contender Dennis Mbae when a group of about 10 people, who were carrying posters of a rival started shouting them down.

It is after Mr Nyaga stood to address his supporters that a man emerged from the crowd, snatched the microphone and hit him with it on the forehead.

"He withstood the pain for some time but collapsed after about two minutes," said Mr Muturi.

Embu West police boss Francis Sang said the matter had not yet been reported to them and urged politicians to restrain their supporters.