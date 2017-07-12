11 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Candidate Collapses in Embu After Being Hit By Microphone

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Charles Wanyoro

A candidate eying Kirimari Ward seat in Embu County is admitted to hospital, after he fell unconscious minutes after he was hit by a microphone by a supporter of his rival.

Mr Morris 'Collo' Nyaga, who is the Jubilee Party candidate was rushed to Embu Children Hospital after he was hit on the head by a supporter of his rival at Dallas area where he was campaigning, sparking protests.

Embu Children's Hospital CEO Jim Njamiu said Mr Nyaga had suffered high blood pressure and is out of danger.

He was later transferred to Karira Mission Hospital in the neighbouring Kirinyaga County for further treatment.

Tens of Mr Nyaga's supporters flocked the hospital and urged police to quickly investigate the matter and apprehend the culprits.

Narc-Kenya candidate Kenneth Muturi said he was with Mr Nyaga and Maendeleo Chap Chap contender Dennis Mbae when a group of about 10 people, who were carrying posters of a rival started shouting them down.

It is after Mr Nyaga stood to address his supporters that a man emerged from the crowd, snatched the microphone and hit him with it on the forehead.

"He withstood the pain for some time but collapsed after about two minutes," said Mr Muturi.

Embu West police boss Francis Sang said the matter had not yet been reported to them and urged politicians to restrain their supporters.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.