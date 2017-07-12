Anti-poaching organisation 'Help our Rhinos NOW Namibia' (HoRN.NAM) has called on the public in the Kunene region and across the country to report wildlife crimes.

In an interview with Nampa on Saturday, HoRN.NAM's Jaco Muller said anyone who provides information on suspected rhino poaching activities to them, the police or the environment ministry's anti-poaching unit, will be rewarded.

"I think it is important that all members of the public and communities speak out against wildlife crimes and they will be rewarded," Muller said.

The reward will be N$10 000.

Muller commended the police, anti-poaching unit and the public for the collaboration which led to the recent arrest of three suspected poachers at Khorixas, in the Kunene region.

The three suspects were arrested and charged in a Khorixas court earlier in June for hunting protected game, possession of unlicensed firearms and live ammunition, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The three were arrested after a tip-off from the public, who saw the suspected poachers being dropped off near Farm Mesopotamie in the Khorixas district to allegedly hunt rhinos.

HoRN.NAM is a non-profit organisation that was formed in 2014 to create awareness and coordinate efforts for rhino protection in Namibia.

"As a way of saving this endangered species, we have already rewarded some members of the public for helping law enforcement agencies in this regard," said Muller.

The ministry's public relations officer, Romeo Muyunda, told Nampa on Sunday that 18 rhinos have been killed since January this year.

According to ministry statistics, Namibia is home to about 28% of Africa's black rhinos.

The figures show that in 2015 there were 91 rhinos poached, mostly in the Etosha National Park, while four were killed in the Kunene region. In 2016, the figure dropped to 61 rhinos killed throughout the country.

Nampa