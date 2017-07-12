12 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Handball - Progress of Lunda Sul Withdraw From Championship

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The senior men's handball team of Progresso de Lunda Sul have withdrawn from participating in the 39th edition of the national championship, which began on Monday at Luanda's Cidadela arena because of financial and logistical reasons, Angop learnt from the organizers of the event.

Progresso, who participated in the last editions, had set as goal this year to finish the top five of the competition, also dubbed Trophy LAC 25 Years.

Progress of Lunda Sul would play in the first round on Tuesday Petro de Luanda.

With their withdrawal, the event will have five teams, namely 1º de Agosto (title holders), Interclube (first runner-up), Marinha de Guerra, Petro de Luanda and Organizações Joice de Cabinda.

Angola

As Angola Prepares for Historic Vote, Experts Look to Nation's Oil Giant

Angola is preparing for a historic election that will see its longtime leader, President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, step… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.