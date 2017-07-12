Angola: Handball - Progress of Lunda Sul Withdraw From Championship

Luanda — The senior men's handball team of Progresso de Lunda Sul have withdrawn from participating in the 39th edition of the national championship, which began on Monday at Luanda's Cidadela arena because of financial and logistical reasons, Angop learnt from the organizers of the event.

Progresso, who participated in the last editions, had set as goal this year to finish the top five of the competition, also dubbed Trophy LAC 25 Years.

Progress of Lunda Sul would play in the first round on Tuesday Petro de Luanda.

With their withdrawal, the event will have five teams, namely 1º de Agosto (title holders), Interclube (first runner-up), Marinha de Guerra, Petro de Luanda and Organizações Joice de Cabinda.