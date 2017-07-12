Namibia: Court Hears Testimony Into 2014 Murder

Windhoek — Acacia High School learner Jesaya Kaipiti, 21, who was murdered during a shooting incident three years ago was allegedly handcuffed before he died.

State witness Haandjeka Venaani, who took the stand to testify in Windhoek District Court this week, informed the court that he saw the deceased in handcuffs.

"When the deceased was shot he fell on the bed and he had been handcuffed," Venaani recalled about what transpired on that fateful night.

Kaipiti is alleged to have been killed by security guard Waldo Kavakundu, 52, and Gordon Visagie, 39, during a shooting incident at Kavakundu's residence in Herero Location, Katutura in Windhoek on May 29, 2014.

Venaani claims those that arrived at the scene first found the deceased handcuffed, but by the time the police got there no handcuffs were seen on the deceased.

"When the police came, it was already removed by the two accused," he said.

Kavakundu and his co-accused, Visagie, have entered a not guilty plea to the murder charge. The two have told the court that Kaipiti's death was a mistake.

Kavakundu in his defence informed the court that the deceased was shot when the gun went off several times during a struggle between him and one of seven intruders, who had invaded his home while he was sleeping.

Investigative officer Joseph Ndokosho told the court that from the statement he obtained from Visagie, the latter had admitted that Kavakundu took the gun from him and shot Kaipiti.

Ndokosho said four spent cartridges were discovered in the room where the body was found, but the murder weapon was nowhere to be found. The murder weapon was later found on a man who had picked it up from the crime scene.

Kavakundu in turn informed the court that he does not carry a firearm after work, but claimed that the men stormed into his house after they had assaulted his friend, Visagie, and started assaulting him too.

In addition, Visagie was attacked and robbed of his wallet and service pistol by a group of six or seven young men.

He recalls seeing one of the intruders with a gun, which was already cocked. Kavakundu and one of the men who was said to have a gun at the time started to wrestle for the gun, which apparently went off three or four times during the fight, hitting Kaipiti in the chest.

More details are yet to be uncovered when the two accused return to court on July 31 for the continuation of trial.