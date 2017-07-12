Namibian Financial Institutions Union secretary general Asnath Zamuee says government must freeze the accounts of those connected to the lost millions at the SME Bank and detain them until the money is recovered.

Zamuee was speaking at the bank's headquarters yesterday after about 50 workers delivered their petition to the trade ministry.

The SME Bank was provisionally closed by High Court judge Hannelie Prinsloo yesterday following an urgent application by Bank of Namibia governor Ipumbu Shiimi to shut down the entity after its management failed to recover about N$200 million invested in South Africa.

The Namibian this week reported that the financial status of the SME Bank has worsened after it was reported that the bank only has about N$3,8 million in liquid assets available while it has received demands to return about N$500 million to two of its biggest depositors.

In a petition addressed to the trade and industrialisation ministry, the employees at the troubled bank expressed dissatisfaction over the way the issue of the bank's closure was being handled.

"It was handled in an insensitive manner and without any consideration for the well-being, future and emotions of Namibian employees," reads the petition.

Zamuee said workers should not be held accountable for the problems caused by management.

"We demand that action is taken against the culprits. Freeze their accounts, seize their properties and lock them up! Why should we pay for their misconduct?" Zamuee charged.

The closure of the bank will result in job losses for more than 200 people.

One of the demonstrating employees who requested anonymity said the closure of the bank will affect them negatively as they have families to provide for.

"What will happen to us if they close the bank? We have children and grandchildren to look after. Who will pay our debts?" the aggrieved employee asked.

The employees further questioned President Hage Geingob's silence and that of the Anti-Corruption Commission on the matter.

"Why are they quiet? Why is the President not standing up for Namibian workers? They must do something to root out the corruption at the bank, and protect our jobs," stressed the employees.

They furthermore demanded that government must bail out the entity, as they have done with other state-owned enterprises such as Air Namibia, TransNamib and NBC.

The trade and industrialisation ministry's permanent secretary, Gabriel Sinimbo, received the petition, and assured the workers that their complaints would be taken to the minister for consideration.

Sinimbo commended the SME Bank workers for expressing their dissatisfaction "in a civilised manner".