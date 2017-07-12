Liberia Wants U.S. Lift Sanctions Against Cuba

The Liberian government through its Foreign Affairs Ministry has renewed its call for the United States to lift the economic blockade imposed on Cuba since the 1960s.

The call by Liberia complements efforts by many other African countries to lift the sanctions, realizing the strides Cuba has made in serving humanity.

During a program commemorating Cuba's National Rebellion Day on July 10 in Monrovia, Foreign Affairs Minister Marjon Kamara recalled how Cuba's capability in the health sector was displayed during the Ebola crisis in 2014, emphasizing that the deployment of medical personnel to affected countries won the commendation of all countries.

"I was at the United Nations when the great United States acknowledged through its Permanent Representative that Cuba was very exceptional in assisting in this area," Minister Kamara said.

She said Cuba has made phenomenal progress in the health sector, for which it is assisting to build health sectors in Africa.

"More than 30,000 Cuban medical technicians have worked in 33 African countries; and as we celebrate this day with Cubans, we seize this opportunity to salute the country for the vital role it continues to play in improving public health systems and delivery in African countries and across the globe," Minister Kamara declared.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marjon Kamara

She said: "In reciprocating Cuba's solidarity and support to Liberia and Africa as a whole, Liberia has consistently joined the majority of nations in the global community in appealing to the United States to lift the commercial and economic embargo it has imposed on Cuba for many years."

Minister Kamara said that though the Americans were not at the program commemorating Cuba's Rebellion Day, Liberia is renewing its appeal to the United Nations and at the same time confirming its commitment to stand with Cuba in the quest to prevail on the United States to lift the embargo on that Latin American country.

The struggle by the late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro to revolutionize the country by introducing communism threatened the security of United States, for which the US government began instituting an arms embargo as early as 1958.

According to the Free Encyclopedia, the United States on October 19, 1960 placed an embargo on exports to Cuba except for food and medicines after Cuba nationalized American-owned Cuban oil refineries without compensation.

On February 7, 1962 the embargo was extended to include almost all imports.

In 2014, former U.S. President Barack Obama began restoring relations with Cuba. At that time, President Obama instructed his Secretary of State, John Kerry, to begin discussions with the Cuban authority on the restoration of diplomatic ties.

Commenting on the matter in his keynote address earlier, Cuban Chargè d'Affairs Yordenis Despaigne Vera said despite the negative economic, financial and commercial consequences the US blockade is having on Cuba, his country continues to bet on its economic development and solidarity among peoples of the world.

"Despite the recent measures taken by the president of the USA against Cuba seeking to intensify the blockade against our country and the destruction of the Cuban revolutionary process, the Cuban people will remain firm and secure in building a sovereign, independent, socialist, democratic, prosperous and sustainable nation," Mr. Vera said.

According to the 2014 World Bank report, Cuba is the only Latin American nation with a high quality education system, and is in a league that includes Finland, Singapore, Shanghai (China), the Republic of Korea (South), Switzerland, The Netherlands and Canada.

Cuba is recorded for having the most qualified teachers and best performing students in Latin America, and is one country that produces more doctors in the world.