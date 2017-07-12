12 July 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Spyl Elects New Leaders in Omusati

By Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva — The Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) has endorsed Immanuel Shikongo as its new regional secretary. He takes over from Senia Uushona, who was recently elected to the position of regional information and mobilisation officer for Omusati Region.

Hilma Iikela was elected as SPYL regional secretary for information, publicity and mobilisation, while Gerson Dumeni will serve as the regional treasurer. The new leadership was elected at the 6th SPYL regional conference held at Outapi over the weekend.

The conference also saw the election of Jackson Iipinge, Victorina Neingo and Olavi Akamwele as candidates for the regional executive conference slated for this coming weekend.

Hans Haikali and Gerson Dumeni were elected as candidates for the SPYL congress, slated for August 24-27 in Zambezi Region.

The youth at the congress also called on Swapo Party members to unite and to refrain from negative and harmful political campaigns. "We should at all times be 100 percent Swapo before individuals," read a press release that stressed the need for unity.

The youth league also appealed for the printing of SPYL cards to be given to a competent company who will deliver promptly. They also appealed to Swapo that SPYL officeholders be remunerated.

