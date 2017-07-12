Former youth minister Kazenambo Kazenambo says government should bail out the SME Bank instead of shutting it down because of the conduct of a few individuals.

Kazenambo told The Namibian yesterday that he decided to break his silence on the SME Bank saga because he has realised that his intention to broach the topic at Swapo's top leadership meeting might be too late.

"I am not justifying the stealing or embezzlement of money, but I do not agree with the closure of the SME Bank. The government should rescue the bank. Why the rush to close the bank?" he asked.

Kazenambo claimed the disappearance of money should not be used as the reason to close the bank.

"How much has government lost at the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation, Namibia Tourism Board, and the Social Security Commission (SSC)? Did we close those institutions down? No!" he reasoned.

"It is not the first time that we (government) are losing money. Why should the SME Bank be closed because of the recklessness of a few individuals?" he asked.

The Namibian reported last week that people close to finance minister Calle Schlettwein said President Hage Geingob had agreed to the closure of the bank.

The President has so far been quiet about the SME Bank saga, at least publicly. He declared in 2015 that he had around N$1,4 million in an SME Bank account. Geingob told The Namibian that year that the money was the proceeds of the sale of land which he owned with his ex-wife.

State-owned entities and senior government officials have over the years taken advantage of the high interest rates offered by the SME Bank.

According to Kazenambo, Cabinet and President Geingob should inform the public why they have decided not to bail out the SME Bank.

"He is the founder of that bank. He should tell us why he has changed his mind about the bank he helped to create," Kazenambo stressed.

He added that there was a need to analyse the weaknesses at the bank and to improve the bank, instead of shutting it down.

"Let us go back to the drawing board, and take stock. Let's relook even the partnership (with Zimbabwe)," he said.

The leadership of the SME Bank has been criticised for gambling with taxpayers' money by dishing out questionable loans to well off individuals and well-established companies, such as Woermann Brock, as well as investing money in fertilisers in other countries.

"Bailing out of state-owned entities has been happening every year. Air Namibia and others are bailed out with billions of dollars. Why not bail out a strategic institution like the SME Bank, which is controlled by a few people?" Kazenambo continued asking rhetorically.

He claimed that there was a deliberate plan by the Bank of Namibia and the finance ministry to shut down the SME Bank.

"Let us separate the N$200 million issue and hold people accountable, instead of closing down the bank," he said, adding that he did not agree with the collective punishment which will lead to the loss of 200 SME Bank jobs.

"As a student of business administration, [I think] there is nothing that warrants the closure of the SME Bank because that closure will affect the ordinary Namibians who saw the bank as their hope," he noted.

"The rush to close the bank is questionable. Have we exhausted all the other measures? Cabinet should come clean. We are not kids," he added.

"Let us not rush. The closure smacks of corruption, collusion and protecting the interest of South African banks," he claimed.

He also questioned why the bank was being closed without bringing the culprits to book. "It is a crime. The police must come and tell us how far they have gone with recovering the lost money," he said.

The Namibian explained to Kazenambo that the finance ministry has raised concerns about the SME Bank not fulfilling its mandate, and the dubious transactions that have cost the bank up to N$200 million invested abroad.

Bank of Namibia governor Ipumbu Shiimi stated in court papers that he tried to secure a bailout from government and the Zimbabwean shareholders, but was told that there was no money.