Cameroon: Timing Warrants Redoubled Efforts

Holiday period usually entails much travelling and the pressure on transport agencies almost always lead to life-threatening initiatives

Another holidays has come and people of all walks of life are massively moving to and from almost all directions of the country to do one thing or the other. With the limited coverage of rail network and the ostentatious picture nationals have of air-transport -their purchasing power even obliges them, road transport is usually the most sought for by most travellers. Holidaymakers moving from villages to cities or vice versa as well as others who prefer this period to travel for one event or the other massively empty themselves into travelling agencies whose vehicles ply their respective destinations. With the increased demand for places on the buses, stakeholders of the travelling agencies obviously devise ways; holy or not, to meet the needs of the travellers as well as to maximise profits. Increasing the number of vehicles, the number of times each vehicle goes to a particular destination per day, transport fare to even over loading and over speeding so as to be on time are almost always the modus operandi. These are sometimes done with little consideration for the technical state of the vehicles put on the road and the capacities of the drivers to live beyond the challenge. As if this is not enough, most drivers transform the buses on the road to near taxis in which they haphazardly pick up and drop off passengers. The extra passengers even come in with their luggages which at the same time serve as their seats on the bus. Any passenger who dares raises a voice against the practice is often scolded and sometimes told to leave if he/she feels uncomfortable. After all, there are usually passengers ready to board. True face of demand and supply forces! Even worse, the speed of drivers of some of these buses on the road during such periods is sometimes nerve-breaking. Growing number of passengers often force drivers to run faster so as to cover as many times as possible and make the best of the opportunity in terms of returns. As the busy nature of the cities leaves almost non indifferent and coupled with the usually bad state of some roads, accidents are often the end results of usually "Go-now-now" and "get-rich-faster" strategies employed by some transporters. In each of the cases, over speeding, poor overtaking, overloading and road unworthy nature of some of the vehicles are usually advanced as prime causes. Disturbing indeed! Vigilance from all quarters is thus imperative! Failure to redouble efforts to enforce road safety during this period will be seen as sacrificing the lives of travellers on the altar of the unbridled quest for money by unruly transporters. This would equally be mortgaging the future of the country as people who mostly travel now are youngsters on whom the country and their families rely for a better tomorrow.