Namibia: Mass Housing Starts At Otjiwarongo

The construction of houses under the mass housing programme at Otjiwarongo in the Otjozondjupa region started last Friday.

In 2015, government set aside more than N$29 million to service land at Freedom Park and Heroes Park, situated between the Tsaraxa-Aibes and DRC informal settlements.

The construction of the first houses started on Friday, with the digging of foundation trenches.

Otjiwarongo CEO Ismael /Howoseb said in an interview with Nampa on Monday that 468 low-cost houses will be built in the two areas.

"The houses will be cheap and affordable to most of our people," he said.

/Howoseb stated that nine construction companies had been contracted to build five houses each in less than three months in order for the municipality to evaluate their workmanship and the quality of the houses.

The companies which would have produced the best-quality houses would be given the contract to build all the houses.

The companies involved in the initial phase are Danny's Building Construction, Fundamental Trading Enterprises, Oluzizi Engineering Construction, Devine Heritage, Potenza Investment, and Pena Trading Enterprises, Asla Construction, Tulaing Properties, and New Era Supeco Trading CC.

Site agent for Oluzizi, Abisai Shaango, said the company's construction equipment and machinery were brought to the site on 3 July.

"We have already started digging trenches for the foundations of the five houses, while the casting of concrete will be done this week," he said.

Oluzizi has 24 construction workers on the project, most of them from Otjiwarongo. Two are women. Shaango said his company will construct two- and three-bedroom houses, each with a lounge, kitchen and toilet.

The houses will cost less than N$250 000, he noted.

Government's mass housing programme was officially launched in Windhoek in November 2013 by former President Hifikepunye Pohamba.

- Nampa