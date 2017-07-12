Namibia: Lüderitz Wind Project Nears Completion

The N$180 million wind power project at Lüderitz is nearing completion. The first-ever wind farm in Namibia, being built by Innosun Energy Holdings, will add five megawatts of electricity to the national power grid.

Innosun is a Namibia-registered company owned by Namibian and French investors.

The construction of the wind farm, known as Ombepo Wind Farm, in which the Lüderitz Town Council holds a 5% stake, started in mid-2016.

Project manager Jan-Barend Scheepers yesterday told The Namibian that the wind farm would be completed and connected to Nampower's electricity grid by the end of this month.

"We have erected the first four wind turbines, and work is in progress to lift another one," he said.

"Although it was very difficult to get the wind turbine components on site, it was an absolute pleasure working with Namport to get all parts on site," Scheepers added.

He explained that Innosun Energy Holdings will, in terms of the power supply agreement, charge NamPower per unit of electricity fed into the national grid.

"The cost of per unit electricity is cheap," he said, enthusing that wind resources could easily power Namibia.

"We are now bringing solutions to Namibia to keep the money here," he said, adding that Namibia spent billions of dollars on importing electricity from neighbouring countries such as South Africa and Zimbabwe.

NamPower managing director Simson Haulofu was recently quoted as saying that Namibia imports about 60% of its electricity needs.

According to Scheepers, the project has created about 70 jobs.

The project was funded by the Development Bank of Namibia.

Innosun will build a third 5MW solar park at Aussenkehr, on the banks of the Orange River, as well as a second wind farm to supply Namdeb. "One good thing of localising power supply is that it reduces energy loss along the grid," he said.

Innosun Energy Holdings also built 5MW solar parks near Omaruru and Okahandja.